Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) will post sales of $101.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.90 million. Magnachip Semiconductor posted sales of $113.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year sales of $454.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $459.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $627.50 million, with estimates ranging from $605.00 million to $650.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magnachip Semiconductor.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $104.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MX. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,038. The firm has a market cap of $869.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96.

About Magnachip Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.