Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 143 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $71.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.87.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

