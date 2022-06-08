Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) is Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Shannon River Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 373,006 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the quarter. Manhattan Associates makes up about 5.9% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $57,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,401,000 after acquiring an additional 22,824 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 309.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 28,187 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,830. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.19. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.58 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.51 and a beta of 1.90.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MANH. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.33.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

