Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Shares Down 3%

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating) shares fell 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 320 ($4.01) and last traded at GBX 320 ($4.01). 20,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 29,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($4.14).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.54, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 263.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.99 million and a PE ratio of 52.46.
Manolete Partners Company Profile (LON:MANO)
