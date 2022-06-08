Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Shares Down 3%

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating) shares fell 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 320 ($4.01) and last traded at GBX 320 ($4.01). 20,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 29,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($4.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.54, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 263.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.99 million and a PE ratio of 52.46.

Get Manolete Partners alerts:

Manolete Partners Company Profile (LON:MANO)

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manolete Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manolete Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.