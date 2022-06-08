MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sees Large Volume Increase

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 161,825 shares.The stock last traded at $2.49 and had previously closed at $2.51.

MKTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $77,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 239,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,863.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter worth $8,980,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter worth $8,397,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter worth $8,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MarketWise by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 706,607 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter worth $1,893,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

