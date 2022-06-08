Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Bought by Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd.

Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 130.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,080 shares during the period. Marqeta makes up about 1.5% of Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth $84,703,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Marqeta by 96.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Marqeta by 22,712.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 37,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marqeta by 2,705.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 692,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Marqeta during the third quarter worth $2,058,000. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

