Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 2,404,776 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 664.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404,776 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.55% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $60,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,600 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

