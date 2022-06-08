Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,346,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,502 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 3.31% of BioLife Solutions worth $50,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 512,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,113,000 after purchasing an additional 107,584 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after purchasing an additional 377,358 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $2,819,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 806.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. Cowen cut their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $190,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,022.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $288,704.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,593.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,016 shares of company stock worth $2,353,637. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $36.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.