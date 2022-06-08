Marshall Wace LLP Buys 108,467 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,467 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.15% of ResMed worth $57,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 6,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1,788.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 35,266 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RMD opened at $214.50 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,971,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,269,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,115 shares of company stock valued at $9,434,328. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

