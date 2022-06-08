Marshall Wace LLP Buys 1,269,195 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 855.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269,195 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.49% of Pure Storage worth $46,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.05.

PSTG stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

