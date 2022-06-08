Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 344.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,069 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Paychex worth $59,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Paychex by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 112,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 96,738 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 183,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.21.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $126.75 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.73 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.60 and its 200 day moving average is $125.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 84.27%.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

