Marshall Wace LLP Has $46.70 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 352.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,518 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.10% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $46,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 320.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.25.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $634.84 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $523.00 and a 52-week high of $748.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $658.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $665.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

