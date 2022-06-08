Marshall Wace LLP Invests $40.85 Million in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,080,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,846,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.18% of ON as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of ON by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,038,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,479 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of ON by 6,956.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 83,479 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of ON by 341.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 661,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,179,000 after purchasing an additional 511,663 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth $15,425,000. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

