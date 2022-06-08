Marshall Wace LLP Invests $47.48 Million in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 304,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,484,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 21.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,330,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,290. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.64.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $143.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.70 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.17%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.