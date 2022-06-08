Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 179,798 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,798 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $56,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirova bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 24,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 300,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,577,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.78.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.35. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.995 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.01%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

