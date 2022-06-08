Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 214,764 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 101.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,764 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $43,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 258,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $970,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 55,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase stock opened at $103.50 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.48 and its 200-day moving average is $96.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 40.97%.

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.63.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

