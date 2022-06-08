Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,770,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.72% of Element Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Element Solutions by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 91,748 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Element Solutions by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Element Solutions by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 203,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Element Solutions stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

