Marshall Wace LLP Sells 1,051,022 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,218,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051,022 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.15% of XPeng worth $61,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of XPeng by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in XPeng by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,652,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,154,000 after acquiring an additional 151,104 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in XPeng by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,767,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,608,000 after acquiring an additional 86,710 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in XPeng by 38.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,354,000 after acquiring an additional 560,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in XPeng by 24.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,026,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,010,000 after acquiring an additional 400,845 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.26.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 5.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.45.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and smart electric vehicles and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

