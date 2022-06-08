Marshall Wace LLP Takes $53.25 Million Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,929,837 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,249,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.01% of NOV as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,492,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after purchasing an additional 299,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,540,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,170,000 after purchasing an additional 293,623 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 5,487,048 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,892,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,670 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,433,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,539 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,876,000 after purchasing an additional 249,864 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOV opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.67%.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $188,033.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOV. StockNews.com began coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

