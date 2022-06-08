MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,382 shares during the period. MasterCraft Boat accounts for about 1.0% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 6.56% of MasterCraft Boat worth $34,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,438,000. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,031,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

MCFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.13. 539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,143. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $435.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $29.69.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

