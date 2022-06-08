Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.39

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.39 and last traded at $64.34, with a volume of 33950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.75.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 3.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $565.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.97 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 38.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after buying an additional 134,504 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth about $26,921,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 127.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

