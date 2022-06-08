Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
MTLS opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $792.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.76. Materialise has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68.
About Materialise (Get Rating)
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
