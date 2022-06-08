Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Materialise alerts:

MTLS opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $792.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.76. Materialise has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Materialise by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,128,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,296,000 after purchasing an additional 534,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 277.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 343,224 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,397,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the third quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 998,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,836,000 after purchasing an additional 141,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise (Get Rating)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.