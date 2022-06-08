MD Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MD Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,231 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Target by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Target by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in Target by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Target by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.92.

NYSE TGT opened at $155.98 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $145.51 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.