MD Financial Management Inc. Grows Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 486,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,541,000 after buying an additional 13,853 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 988,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,157,000 after buying an additional 93,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.42 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Pentair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.