MD Financial Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $91.53 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.42.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

