MD Financial Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

MD Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPT. StockNews.com began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.71.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $142.63 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $130.04 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.68.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

