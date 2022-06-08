MD Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

MD Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 548.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 75,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 63,847 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 28,931 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $2,596,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 784.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 150,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 133,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 540,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,470,000 after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

