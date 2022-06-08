MD Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,690 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

MD Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $68.77 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.89 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.15.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,946.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

