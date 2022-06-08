MD Financial Management Inc. Sells 2,941 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

MD Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.52.

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $166.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.85. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.81 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

