MD Financial Management Inc. Sells 845 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

MD Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. FMR LLC grew its position in UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in UGI by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in UGI by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,484,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UGI. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

UGI stock opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average is $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. Research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

