MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Stock Price Up 2.9%

MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.50. Approximately 29,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 47,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.43.

MVP has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of MediaValet from C$2.75 to C$2.10 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of MediaValet from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.50. The company has a market cap of C$95.48 million and a PE ratio of -19.23.

In other news, Director David Scott Maclaren sold 14,188 shares of MediaValet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.88, for a total transaction of C$26,673.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,297,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,438,986.04. Also, Director Francis Nelson Shen purchased 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,310,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,925,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,310,000. Insiders purchased 1,951,529 shares of company stock worth $2,342,576 in the last 90 days.

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

