Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after buying an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 216,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 81,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after buying an additional 31,641 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.52.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $96.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $94.57 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.