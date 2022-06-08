Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) will post $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.74. Merck & Co., Inc. posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $7.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.41. The company had a trading volume of 274,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,826,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $226.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

