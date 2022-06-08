Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744,278 shares during the quarter. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.26. The company had a trading volume of 163,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,826,552. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.41 and a 200-day moving average of $81.56. The firm has a market cap of $228.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

