Mesoblast Limited Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Mesoblast in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 921.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MESO. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ MESO opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.69. Mesoblast has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $398.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

