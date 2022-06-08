Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Decreased by Soroban Capital Partners LP

Soroban Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,584,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 594,500 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 4.0% of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Soroban Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of Meta Platforms worth $533,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $199.82. 285,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,706,804. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $540.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.12.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,112 shares of company stock worth $9,283,967. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

