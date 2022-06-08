Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lifted by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,400,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,716 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 7.1% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,827,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,112 shares of company stock worth $9,283,967 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.37.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.37. 485,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,706,804. The firm has a market cap of $542.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

