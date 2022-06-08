Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Shares Up 12.9%

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 115,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 106,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a market capitalization of C$53.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45. The company has a current ratio of 28.02, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.41.

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 166 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

