Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-$1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.92 billion-$1.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $68.91. 175,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,064,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day moving average is $75.10.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.81.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $155,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 468.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,776,000 after buying an additional 2,790,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.