Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) Shares Down 4%

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX – Get Rating) fell 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.03 and last traded at C$9.08. 44,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 50,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.46.
The stock has a market cap of C$431.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.08.
Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MAX)
