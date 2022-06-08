Millennium Management LLC Acquires 1,531,329 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 13,214.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,542,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531,329 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Tapestry worth $62,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 771.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,070,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $76,658,000 after buying an additional 1,833,105 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 427.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,668,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,752,000 after buying an additional 1,352,080 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,272,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,006,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 4,929.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 932,904 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $34,536,000 after purchasing an additional 914,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

