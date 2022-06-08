Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,077,683 GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,077,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,017,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.20% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average is $58.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GFS. Citigroup raised their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

