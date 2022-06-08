Millennium Management LLC Has $72.52 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,006 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Camden Property Trust worth $72,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,775,000 after buying an additional 421,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,587,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,006,000 after buying an additional 133,984 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,973,000 after buying an additional 230,696 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,815,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,420,000 after buying an additional 13,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,645,000 after buying an additional 54,544 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.71.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $142.63 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $130.04 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

