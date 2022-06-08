Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 160,392 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Allegion worth $64,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Allegion by 282.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after acquiring an additional 226,116 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 739,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,777,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 237.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 23,733 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,186,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $227,760.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,776 shares of company stock worth $763,336 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $113.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $105.06 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

