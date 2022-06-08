Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448,814 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $67,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVZ. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Invesco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $29.48.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

In other news, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,026,508 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $22,090,452.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,731,607 shares of company stock worth $129,776,212. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.55.

About Invesco (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.