MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $5.44

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.44, but opened at $5.61. MINISO Group shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 2,597 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.11.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $369.29 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 430.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 2,486.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 50,236 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.