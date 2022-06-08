Minter Network (BIP) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

Minter Network (BIP) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and $5,186.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 113% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00187162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.41 or 0.00415285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00029834 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 5,768,888,366 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

