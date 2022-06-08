Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned about 0.05% of SunOpta as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,760,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after buying an additional 361,866 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,448,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth about $5,638,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,849,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Largey sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $48,466.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,355 shares in the company, valued at $509,474.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on STKL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $13.72.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $240.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.58 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

