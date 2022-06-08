Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 12,480 American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.21 per share, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,026,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,357,254.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.37 per share, with a total value of $340,047.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,009,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,059,709.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 88,049 shares of company stock worth $2,962,254. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.97 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.92.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $35.00 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

