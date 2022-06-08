Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 12,000 NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 433.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 165,609 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1,054.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 73,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 65,816 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 341.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 61,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 48,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,854. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBTB. Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NBTB opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.58. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $42.33.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

NBT Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.